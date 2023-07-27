Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey carted to locker room with apparent knee injury, per reports

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) walks on the field after practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey's second day of training camp reportedly came to a halt as he was carted to the locker room after sustaining an injury on the field Thursday, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

The 28-year-old was guarding wide receiver Tyreek Hill on a pass play when he suddenly grabbed his left knee, according to the report. He was evaluated by trainers who assessed him on the sideline before he reportedly limped on to the cart.

