Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol reunites with mom, extends scoreless innings streak

Brusdar Graterol's scoreless inning during Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers was more than a typical outing for the Los Angeles Dodgers reliever.

In the Dodger Stadium crowd was Graterol's mother, Ysmalia, who had not seen her son in seven years. She'd missed his 2019 major league debut, the Dodgers' 2020 World Series championship, as well as his 2021 wedding and the birth of his daughter.

"It was so incredible. I've always wanted to pitch in front of my mom. Being so successful as I've been pitching lately, it was so emotional and nice to have her here," said Graterol through an interpreter after the game. "We never really gave up on any situation, and luckily we found a way to get her to the United States."

After seven years apart living in Venezuela, Brusdar’s mother watched her son pitch for the first time as a Major Leaguer. pic.twitter.com/nUUJZpxeGb — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 20, 2023

Venezuela ended diplomatic relations with the United States in 2019, which has resulted in a much more difficult process for citizens to travel to the U.S. After years of trying by her son, Ysmalia received a necessary document two weeks ago that allowed her to fly to Los Angeles and reunite with her son on Sunday night.

“It was a moment that left me paralyzed,” Graterol said of seeing his mother for the first time in seven years. “I didn’t know what to say. All I heard my mom say was that I was very big and beautiful. And the only thing that I told her when I calmed down was that she smelled like home.”

The Dodgers provided some more excitement following Graterol's one-inning appearance. David Peralta would tie the game with a ground-rule double in the bottom of the eighth before Max Muncy's two-out, walk-off single for a 3-2 victory, their sixth walk-off win this season.

Graterol has not allowed a run in 21 consecutive innings, a streak dating back to July 24.

Tuesday's win won't be Ysmalia's last game this season. According to Graterol, she will be sticking around through next month's playoffs as the Dodgers seek their second title in four seasons.

“The goal is to have her celebrate the World Series with us,” Graterol said, “and when she wants to go back, she’ll go back.”