Dodgers blank the Mets AGAIN in NLCS, Yankees lead ALCS despite only okay play | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered a rowdy Citi Field on Wednesday night, hoping to put their Game 2 disaster behind them. Going up against Luis Severino and the New York Mets, the Dodgers were able to change the narrative of the series once again, this time blanking the Amazin's for the second time in this NLCS.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss Walker Buehler's impressive four innings following his rough NLDS start, Kiké Hernández showing up in October yet again, and the majestic home run from Shohei Ohtani that helped slam the door on the Mets and give the Dodgers a 2-0 series lead. They also provide a preview of what to expect in Game 4 on Thursday night.

Additionally, on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, Jake and Jordan discuss the Game 2 victory by the New York Yankees, which has them up 2-0 in the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians. With the Bronx Bombers not playing their best ball at the moment, can the Guardians play more like they did during the regular season to get back into this series?

The guys close the show by going around the league to talk about the Philadelphia Phillies extending Rob Thomson's contract, the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins possibly being up for sale, and what the Tampa Bay Rays might do if Tropicana Field isn’t ready for the 2025 season following damage from Hurricane Milton.

(1:14) - NLCS Game 3 Recap

(16:44) - NLCS Game 4 Preview

(18:52) - ALCS Game 2 Recap

(26:03) - ALCS Game 3 Recap

(30:49) - News from Around the League

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts