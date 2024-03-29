Diamondbacks set franchise record and Opening Day record with 14 runs in 1 inning vs. Rockies

Colorado Rockies v. Arizona Diamondbacks PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 28: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after hitting a single in the second inning of the game between the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Thursday, March 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Chris Coduto/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The reigning NL champion Arizona Diamondbacks are expected to be pretty good this season and the Colorado Rockies are expected to be pretty bad. That still doesn't explain what happened on Opening Day, especially in the third inning.

The D-Backs entered the inning leading by a very reasonable score of 2-1. The Rockies had veteran starter Kyle Freeland on the mound and enough reason to think they were still in the game. Then Arizona got a hit. And another hit. And another hit.

Then 10 more after that.

All told, the D-Backs scored 14 runs in the the third inning, setting a franchise record and an Opening Day record for the most runs ever scored in a single inning. They also broke a franchise record for most runs in an Opening Day — in three innings — and tied for the fourth-most runs scored in an inning ever.

Here are all 13 hits:

All 13 hits from our record-breaking inning. 😅 pic.twitter.com/VQu9ziNYpp — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 29, 2024

If text is more helpful to grasp what went down in Chase Field on Thursday, here is the full play-by-play for the inning:

Geraldo Perdomo singleKetel Marte singleCorbin Carroll walkLourdes Gurriel Jr. singleChristian Walker doubleGabriel Moreno singleEugenio Suárez singleBlaze Alexander flyoutAlek Thomas doubleAnthony Molina replaces Kyle FreelandGeraldo Perdomo singleKetel Marte singleCorbin Carrol walkLourdes Gurriel Jr. singleChristian Walker singleGabriel Moreno doubleEugenio Suárez sacrifice flyBlaze Alexander singleJalen Beeks replaces Anthony MolinaAlek Thomas groundout

Freeland finished the game with a 38.75 ERA, which sounds like a lot until you see that reliever Anthony Molina has a 162 ERA after one game. Molina faced eight batters and got one out. Had the inning gone on one batter longer, Geraldo Perdomo would have hit for a third time.

Perhaps the wildest part of all this is the D-Backs didn't hit a single home run or triple.

Obviously, this shouldn't set an expectation for the D-Backs going forward, but it is undoubtedly a great way to start as the team tries to follow up its World Series appearance with its first division title since 2011. As for the Rockies, well, it's going to be a long year.