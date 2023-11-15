Deshaun Watson out for season as Browns QB needs surgery on fractured shoulder

NFL: NOV 12 Browns at Ravens BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 12: Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) walks off the field following the Cleveland Browns game versus the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday that quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of the 2023 NFL season with a broken bone in his throwing shoulder.

From the Browns:

Deshaun Watson underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Monday on two injuries sustained on different plays in the first half of Sunday's 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Imaging on his left ankle revealed a high-ankle sprain. In addition, postgame, Deshaun notified our medical staff of a new discomfort in his right shoulder that he felt after a hit in the first half. An MRI of his right shoulder revealed a displaced fracture to the glenoid.

