Declan Rice COOKS Real Madrid, UCL quarterfinal reactions + CONCACAF Champions Cup chaos | The Cooligans

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros delve into the most recent UEFA Champions League and CONCACAF Champions Cup action. The duo discusses Declan Rice's jaw-dropping free kicks against Real Madrid in UCL. Plus, after a thorough routing of Aston Villa, is PSG manager Luis Enrique the greatest manager in football right now?

Meanwhile in CONCACAF Champions Cup, the dramatic Inter Miami vs. LAFC matchup got about as chippy & CONCACAF-y as imaginable. Plus, Vancouver gets the best of Pumas in Mexico, setting up an epic all-MLS semifinal match.

(0:48) Cupo’s chicken wing debacle

(8:38) Declan Rice & Arsenal stun Real Madrid

(37:15) Inter Milan defeats Bayern

(40:50) Barcelona shuts out Dortmund

(47:28) PSG beats Aston Villa

(56:42) Inter Miami knocks LAFC out of CONCACAF Champions Cup

