Darren Baker, Dusty's son, being called up by Nationals 22 years after becoming World Series storyline

Spring Breakout - Washington Nationals v New York Mets PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA - MARCH 15, 2024: Darren Baker #10 of the Washington Nationals warms up prior to a spring training Spring Breakout game against the New York Mets at Clover Park on March 15, 2024 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) (Diamond Images/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

It's been 22 years since Darren Baker was part of a memorable moment during the 2002 World Series. More than two decades after he became an inadvertent postseason highlight as a 3-year-old, Dusty Baker's son will be called up to the majors by the Washington Nationals when MLB rosters are allowed to expand on Sunday.

Baker, now 25, is a second baseman and outfielder who batted. 285 with a .688 OPS, 20 doubles, two triples 49 RBI and 38 stolen bases with Triple-A Rochester this season. He was drafted twice by the Nationals, first in 2017 out of high school as a 27th-rounder, then in the 10th round out of UC Berkeley.

For those who might not recall or weren't old enough to remember, Dusty Baker's son was a bat boy for the San Francisco Giants when they played the then-Anaheim Angels in the World Series. During the bottom of the seventh in Game 5, Kenny Lofton hit a triple to deep right field.

Baker wandered a bit too close to home plate as runners were scoring. In danger of getting run over by professional athletes, Giants first baseman J.T. Snow picked Baker up and carried him out of harm's way in one of the most touching moments ever seen on a baseball field.

The Nationals plan to call up 2B/OF Darren Baker for his MLB debut, per @TalkNats.



Baker, 25, is batting .285/.348/.340 with 38 stolen bases in 112 games with Triple-A Rochester this season.



You may remember seeing him during the 2002 World Series.pic.twitter.com/V2db2lLyI3 — John Sparaco™ (@JohnSparaco) August 31, 2024

As a result, MLB instituted a rule that all bat boys must be at least 14 years old. That may have been Baker's baseball legacy until he progressed through the Nationals' minor league system and earned a call-up to the majors.

Where exactly Baker will play in the Nationals' lineup is uncertain with young players Luis Garcia Jr. (.292, .784 OPS) at second base and James Wood (.279, .801 OPS) manning left field. Perhaps he'll see time in center field and designated hitter, but his positional versatility should allow manager Dave Martinez to plug him in throughout the lineup when someone needs rest or a left-handed bat with speed is deemed necessary.