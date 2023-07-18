Cristiano Ronaldo claims Saudi Arabian league is 'better' than MLS, rules out return to Europe

Celta Vigo v Al-Nassr - friendly match FARO, PORTUGAL - JULY 17: Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr in action during the pre-season friendly match between Celta Vigo and Al-Nassr on July 17, 2023 in Faro, Portugal. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be coming to Major League Soccer anytime soon.

Ronaldo was asked about following Lionel Messi’s move to MLS one day after Al-Nassr’s 5-0 loss to La Liga’s Celta Vigo on Monday night in Portugal. Ronaldo quickly shut that idea down, and even ruled out a return to Europe.

"The Saudi league is better than MLS," Ronaldo said, via ESPN .

“I opened the way to the Saudi league and now all the players are coming here,” he added.

Ronaldo signed a reported nine-figure deal to join the Saudi Arabian club in December — a move that was long expected after his tumultuous exit with Manchester United . Ronaldo is reportedly making more than $200 million a season playing in Saudi Arabia.

The soccer icon is by far the biggest player to join a Saudi Pro League club. Several other notable names have since followed suit, including Karim Benzema, Marcelo Brozovic, N'Golo Kante and Roberto Firmino. Soccer is the latest example of "sportswashing" by Saudi Arabia , following attempts in golf, Formula 1 and more.

At 38, Ronaldo’s career is undoubtedly nearing its end. He played just half of Monday’s friendly loss in Portugal, the first of two the team will play this week. The way he sounded on Monday, however, makes it seem like Ronaldo is more than content finishing out his playing days in Saudi Arabia. His long history in three of Europe’s top leagues — the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A — are behind him, and he doesn’t want to return.

"I'm 100% sure I won't return to any European club," Ronaldo said, via ESPN . "I'm 38 years old. And European football has lost a lot of quality. The only valid one and still doing good is the Premier League. They're way ahead of all the other leagues."