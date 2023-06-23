CP3 to the Warriors, Porzingis/Smart trade reaction & 2023 NBA Draft recap

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Jake Fischer and Dan Devine wake up early the morning after the 2023 NBA Draft to recap the winners and losers, as well as react to one trade that sent Chris Paul to the Suns and another that reshaped the Celtics and Grizzlies.

Jake Fischer and Dan Devine wake up early the morning after the 2023 NBA Draft to recap the winners and losers, but they kick the show off with a recap of the trade that sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies and Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics.

While the deal looks to improve Boston on paper, and maybe from a versatility standpoint, there is definitely going to be a leadership vacuum in the Celtics locker room and that could end up hanging over the team next season. Meanwhile, Marcus Smart is exactly what the Grizzlies have needed for a while.

The guys move on to the other big pre-draft trade, this one sent Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards and sent former Warriors-enemy Chris Paul to Golden State. Dan speculates on how the Warriors might plan on using CP3, while Jake implores fantasy basketball players to draft Jordan Poole.

Finally, the guys recap the 2023 NBA Draft in full. They talk about Victor Wembanyama’s affinity for breakfast tacos, the Hornets playing games heading into the draft, Gradey Dick’s very bright suit, Cam Whitmore’s long night (and how it could be a positive thing) and a lot more.

