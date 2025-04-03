Cowboys reportedly acquire quarterback Joe Milton to back up Dak Prescott in deal with Patriots

NFL: JAN 05 Bills at Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 05: New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III (19) after a game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills on January 5, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have a new backup for quarterback Dak Prescott. New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton is reportedly heading to Dallas in a trade involving late-round draft picks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Cowboys are giving up a compensatory fifth-round pick for Milton. The Patriots will send the quarterback and a seventh-round pick back to Dallas in the deal.

Milton, who was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth-round of the 2024 NFL Draft, appeared in one regular-season game with the team last year. The 25-year-old completed 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and 1 touchdown in a Week 18 win over the Buffalo Bills.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!