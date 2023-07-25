Cowboys, CB Trevon Diggs reach 5-year, $97 million contract extension

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: Cornerback Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys defends against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at AT&T Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have locked down a long-term deal with Trevon Diggs.

Diggs and the Cowboys agreed to a five-year, $97 million contract extension on Tuesday, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein. The deal could be worth up to $104 million.

Diggs was set to enter the final year of his initial four-year, $6.3 million deal he signed with the Cowboys after they selected him with the No. 51 overall pick in 2020.

The 24-year-old had 59 total tackles and three interceptions last season, his third in Dallas. He had a league-high 11 interceptions in 2021, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

