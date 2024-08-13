Cowboys are first NFL franchise to top $10B valuation, Rams leapfrog Giants into No. 2 spot

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 14: Detailed view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on January 14, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys haven't had a lot of playoff success over the past few (or 28) seasons, but the world still loves them. Need proof? Sportico released their valuations of every NFL team on Tuesday, and not only are the Cowboys in the top, they're the first team to ever surpass a $10 billion valuation.

The Cowboys are worth $10.32 billion, according to Sportico, an increase of 12% over 2023. That's roughly $2.5 billion more than the No. 2 team, which is no longer the New York Giants. Instead it's the Los Angeles Rams, who jumped over the Giants with a $7.79 billion valuation. The Giants fell one spot to No. 3, valued at $7.65 billion.

There were other movers and shakers on this year's list, with two making huge leaps to reflect their recent successes. The Miami Dolphins, with QB Tua Tagovailoa on a new contract and WR Tyreek Hill continuing to make jaws drop on the field every week, jumped five whole spots between 2023 and 2024. They're now ranked 7th at $6.76 billion, a 29% increase from 2023.

But the biggest (positive) surprise on this year's list are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They rose a massive 12 spots, from No. 28 to No. 16, over the past year. They're valued at $5.5 billion, a 33% increase from their 2023 valuation of $4.15 billion. Installing Todd Bowles at head coach, establishing Baker Mayfield as starting quarterback, along with defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 playoffs has led to both on and off-field success.

The Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, and Detroit Lions also jumped up at least two spots in the rankings.

There's less positive news for a number of teams, including the Los Angeles Chargers. After yet another lost season (which led to the firing of head coach Brandon Staley), the Chargers dropped four spots in the rankings, from No. 18 to No. 22. That's the largest single-season drop on this list. Six other teams also dropped three spots on the list from their 2023 ranking: the Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, and New Orleans Saints.

The list of placements and valuations are below.

1. Dallas Cowboys, $10.32 billion2. Los Angeles Rams, $7.79 billion3. New York Giants, $7.65 billion4. New England Patriots, $7.31 billion5. San Francisco 49ers, $6.86 billion6. New York Jets, $6.8 billion7. Miami Dolphins, $6.76 billion8. Philadelphia Eagles, $6.75 billion9. Las Vegas Raiders, $6.7 billion10. Washington Commanders, $6.3 billion11. Chicago Bears, $6.26 billion12. Houston Texans, $6.01 billion13. Atlanta Falcons, $5.9 billion14. Seattle Seahawks, $5.59 billion15. Pittsburgh Steelers, $5.55 billion16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $5.5 billion17. Denver Broncos, $5.49 billion18. Kansas City Chiefs, $5.43 billion19. Green Bay Packers, $5.39 billion20. Minnesota Vikings, $5.32 billion21. Tennessee Titans, $5.29 billion22. Los Angeles Chargers, $5.22 billion23. Cleveland Browns, $5.14 billion24. Carolina Panthers, $5.13 billion25. Baltimore Ravens, $5.12 billion26. Buffalo Bills, $5.08 billion27. Indianapolis Colts, $4.99 billion28. Detroit Lions, $4.93 billion29. Arizona Cardinals, $4.85 billion30. New Orleans Saints, $4.79 billion31. Jacksonville Jaguars, $4.76 billion32. Cincinnati Bengals, $4.71 billion