Costa Rican police rule out asphyxiation as cause of death for former Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner's son

FILE - New York Yankees' Brett Gardner walks off the field after being defeated by the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

Officials in Costa Rica are continuing to investigate the death of the teenage son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner.

Miller Gardner, 14, died Friday in Costa Rica after "falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation," his father and mother, Jessica Gardner, said in a statement posted by the Yankees to X on Sunday .

"We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21," the statement read. "Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.”

Statement from Brett and Jessica Gardner:



With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many… pic.twitter.com/lBCBVmKGUe — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 23, 2025

Authorities in Costa Rica said they do not believe his death to be suspicious at this point in their investigation.

What we know about the investigation so far

Earlier this week, Costa Rican officials told multiple news outlets that they suspected Miller Garder died from possible "food intoxication," or food poisoning, and that they were working to determine if his death was caused by “possible asphyxiation” from a reaction to the food. The officials did not indicate what food caused the apparent illness.

The same day, the U.S. State Department confirmed Miller Gardner’s death and said that the agency is “closely monitoring local authorities' investigation into the cause.”

On Tuesday, officials with the Costa Rican National Police told ABC News that asphyxiation had been ruled out as the cause of death after authorities determined his respiratory tract was clear, police said.

The officials said that a full autopsy could take up to three months to complete because of the country’s high murder rate.

The resort hotel in Costa Rica where the Gardners were staying — the Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort in in Manuel Antonio — released a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday saying it was cooperating with the investigation.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss, and our hearts go out to the family during this incredibly difficult time,” the resort said. “The factors that led to this tragic incident are unknown, and we are fully cooperating with authorities as they investigate.”

It added: “We remain committed to supporting our guests and staff, prioritizing their well-being and safety, while respecting the privacy of those affected.”

An ‘unimaginable loss’

Miller Gardner was Brett and Jessica Gardner’s youngest son. They also have an older son, Hunter Gardner.

Brett Gardner spent his entire 14-season Major League Baseball career with the Yankees. The one-time all-star and Gold Glove Award winner retired following the 2021 season.

"Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss," the Yankees said in a statement posted to Facebook . "It wasn't just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller."

The Gardners expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support they’ve already received.

"We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss," the Gardners wrote in the statement. "Our prayers go out to Miller's teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief. Please respect our wishes for privacy as we mourn and search for healing."