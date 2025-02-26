CONCACAF investigating LAFC's Sergi Palencia for allegedly directing derogatory comment at Chidozie Awaziem

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - FEBRUARY 22: Chidozie Awaziem #6 of Colorado Rapids with the ball during an MLS game between St. Louis City SC and Colorado Rapids at Energizer Park on February 22, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

CONCACAF has opened an investigation into a derogatory comment allegedly made by Los Angeles FC defender Sergi Palencia towards Chidozie Awaziem of the Colorado Rapids during their CONCACAF Champions Cup match on Tuesday night.

Play was stopped late in the second half after Awaziem was seen pleading with referee Pierre-Luc Lauzière. Awaziem, match officials, both team captains and both coaches gathered to discuss the situation. Play resumed, and after the final whistle Awaziem began speaking to Palencia.

Rapids head coach Chris Armas explained afterward that Awaziem claimed he was the target of a "derogatory term" aimed at him by Palencia.

"There was an incident that happened on the field," Armas said. "Our player, Chidoze Awaziem, was pretty clear and upset at a derogatory term that [Palencia] said. [Awaziem] was clear about what was said. Our club, myself, we're fully behind our player to support him with an investigation into what exactly what went down. He was visibly upset."

Steve Cherundolo, LAFC's head coach, confirmed to reporters that Awaziem claimed he heard a word "that bothered him."

“[Awaziem] thought that it was directed towards him," Cherundolo said. "I don’t know what directly what was said. I was on the sideline. I’m sure the referees will write a report and then we’ll figure it out from there. If players hear something and they can’t play, we want to support the players. We’ll let the referees and CONCACAF figure that out.”

CONCACAF released a statement on Wednesday saying that that the organization has opened an investigation into the incident.

"The investigation will involve a thorough review of the match officials' reports, available match footage, and the respective positions of both clubs."

The Rapids released a statement supporting CONCACAF's investigation.

"The Colorado Rapids fully support Concacaf's ongoing investigation into the reported use of abusive language by an LAFC player during last night's match at BMO Stadium.

"As a club, we do not tolerate any form of abuse, and we stand with our players following these very serious allegations. This language has no place in our game."

The game ended in a 2-2 draw but LAFC advanced to the CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 due to the away-goals rule over the two legs.

LAFC will next face the Columbus Crew in the competition with the first leg taking place on March 4 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.