CONCACAF suspends four players from Mexico vs. U.S. game for 'on-field player misconduct'

Sergino Dest of the United States pushes Gerardo Arteaga of Mexico during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League semifinals soccer match Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A week after the U.S. defeated Mexico in a 3-0 game marred by ejections, brawls and an anti-gay chant, CONCACAF issued four player suspensions. Cesar Montes and Gerardo Arteaga of Mexico and Weston McKennie and Sergiño Dest of the U.S. were all suspended for "on-field player misconduct," the organization announced Friday.

Montes and McKennie received three-match suspensions. Arteaga and Dest were suspended for two matches. The suspensions are in addition to the automatic one-game suspension each player received after getting booted from the June 15 game.

Montes was handed a red card after he kicked Folarin Balogun in the leg. That led to an on-field scuffle that eventually ended in McKennie also receiving a red card.

Later in the match, Dest and Arteaga were also given red cards after getting into it on the field. The match finished five minutes early after things continued to devolve in the stands, where fans chanted an anti-gay slogan. After the game, CONCACAF said the match was not abandoned due to that chant.

American players won't actually miss matches due to suspensions

The suspensions can be served during Gold Cup games, which benefit both McKennie and Dest. Neither player is on Team USA's Gold Cup roster. Despite that, those games still count toward time served on their suspensions.

That won't be the case for Team Mexico. Both Montes and Arteaga are on the team's Gold Cup roster and will actually miss games as a result of the suspensions.