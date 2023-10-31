Commanders trade DE Chase Young to 49ers for third-round pick

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 29: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Commanders reacts in the first quarter of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on October 29, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images) (Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders are trading defensive end Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers, sources confirmed to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.

Young, a former No. 2 overall pick, will reportedly go to San Francisco in exchange for a 2024 third-round draft pick.

Source confirms the #Commanders are sending DE Chase Young to the #49ers for a third round pick. @AdamSchefter on it first. Massive addition for the #49ers, who also had interest in #Bears CB Jaylon Johnson. Also adds some context to why Ezra Cleveland wasn’t the primary pursuit. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 31, 2023

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was a supporter of the trade, Robinson added, as the two both played at Ohio State for two years. Their existing relationship is expected to be a draw for Young to remain in San Francisco long term.

Ohio State football reacted to the reunion on X, formerly Twitter, by sending an eye emoji to the 49ers. The program later shared a photo of the former teammates:

In addition to Bosa, Young is set to join a defensive line that includes Arik Armstead, Drake Jackson, Randy Gregory, Javon Hargrave and Javon Kinlaw.

San Francisco only sacrificed a third-rounder for Young's addition. But they should have no issue mustering up the funds to keep him, considering that Brock Purdy is one of the cheapest quarterbacks in the NFL.

This is the Commanders' second trade ahead of the deadline. They also sent defensive end Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 second-round pick on Tuesday morning. Both players were once touted as key pieces of the team's core.

Washington's new ownership was vocal in the decision to make both deals, per the Athletic's Dianna Russini. There was hope throughout the organization that Young and Sweat would be retained, which was overruled in the interest of an improved future for Washington, she reported.

The Commanders declined to pick up Young's fifth-year option in April, a move that came after he sustained an ACL tear in his right knee during the team's Week 10 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. He missed the rest of the 2021 NFL season and played in just three games during the following campaign.

But Young's rookie season made a strong case for what seemed to be his budding super-stardom. He made easy work of more experienced offensive lineman as he racked up 7.5 sacks en route the Associated Press' Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

The 24-year old seems to be back in form, recording five sacks in seven games for the Commanders this season.

After their bye week, the Niners are set to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 12. It seems likely Young will have enough time to get acquainted with the new team ahead of that matchup.