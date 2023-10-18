Colts' Anthony Richardson to undergo shoulder surgery, ending rookie season

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson leaves the field after the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will undergo surgery on his right throwing shoulder and miss the rest of the 2023 NFL season, the team announced on Wednesday.

This story will be updated...

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!