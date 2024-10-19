Colorado star Travis Hunter leaves game vs. Arizona with reported 'slight' reaggravation of shoulder injury

Colorado v Arizona TUCSON, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 19: Wide receiver Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes reacts during the first half of the NCAAF game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Colorado two-way sensation Travis Hunter is out for the second half in the Buffaloes' matchup with Arizona. He was dressed in street clothes as the team came out from the locker room.

Hunter reaggravated the right shoulder injury he suffered last week versus Kansas State, according to Fox Sports reporter Allison Williams. However, she indicated the decision to rest Hunter was made more out of caution with Colorado going into the half with a 28–7 lead.

This story will be updated.

