College Football Playoff: Michigan moves to No. 2 after Ohio State win

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Ohio State at Michigan - Michigan Wolverines defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows (18) celebrates a win with a teammate during a regular season Big Ten Conference college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on November 25, 2023 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Michigan moved up to No. 2 behind No. 1 Georgia in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings after beating Ohio State on Saturday.

Washington and Florida State each moved up a spot and into the top four. All four teams are undefeated. Oregon rounds out the top five and is the top 11-1 team in the rankings.

The Buckeyes fell to No. 6 after the loss and still have a chance to make the playoff despite not playing during conference championship weekend. Ohio State would need some serious help, but the possibility still exists. A season ago, the Buckeyes made the playoff at 11-1 after USC lost the Pac-12 title game.

Conference championship weekend features two matchups involving teams in the top eight. Washington faces Oregon for the Pac-12 title on Friday night while Georgia faces Alabama on Saturday in the SEC title game.

College Football Playoff rankings

1. Georgia (12-0)

2. Michigan (12-0)

3. Washington (12-0)

4. Florida State (12-0)

5. Oregon (11-1)

6. Ohio State (11-1)

7. Texas (11-1)

8. Alabama (11-1)

9. Missouri (10-2)

10. Penn State (10-2)

11. Ole Miss (10-2)

12. Oklahoma (10-2)

13. LSU (9-3)

14. Louisville (10-2)

15. Arizona (9-3)

16. Iowa (10-2)

17. Notre Dame (9-3)

18. Oklahoma State (9-3)

19. NC State (9-3)

20. Oregon State (8-4)

21, Tennessee (8-4)

22. Tulane (11-1)

23. Clemson (8-4)

24. Liberty (12-0)

25. Kansas State (8-4)