College football betting: Dillon Gabriel moves to Heisman co-favorite status alongside Carson Beck

Oregon Spring Football Game EUGENE, OREGON - APRIL 27: Quarterback Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Oregon Ducks looks to receive the ball during the second quarter of the Oregon Ducks Spring Football Game at Autzen Stadium on April 27, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images) (Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

There’s been some mid-summer Heisman odds movement.

Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel is now the co-favorite to win the award at BetMGM. Gabriel is now at +750 along with Georgia QB Carson Beck and ahead of Texas QB Quinn Ewers.

Gabriel’s odds dropped this week as bettors have suddenly become intrigued with his Heisman candidacy. The former Oklahoma and UCF quarterback has gotten the most bets and twice as much money to win the Heisman than any other player over the past seven days.

Gabriel transferred to Oregon over the offseason after spending two seasons at Oklahoma. He threw for 30 TDs and just six interceptions in 2023 and completed nearly 70% of his passes. The season before, Gabriel threw for 25 TDs and completed 63% of his passes.

The 2024 season is set to be his sixth in college football. Gabriel redshirted in 2021 after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury against Louisville early in the season while at UCF. As Mikey Keene — now at Fresno State — became the Knights’ starting quarterback in Gabriel’s absence, the Hawaii native entered the transfer portal at the end of the season.

For his career, Gabriel has thrown 125 TDs and 26 interceptions across 50 games over five seasons with 14,865 passing yards. Gabriel even has a chance to set the NCAA record for career passing yards as he’s taking over an Oregon offense that was one of the best in the country a season ago. In 2023, Oregon QB Bo Nix finished third in the Heisman voting after throwing for 4,508 yards and setting the NCAA single-season completion percentage record at 77.4%.

Gabriel currently ranks 8th among all quarterbacks and should move up to fourth very early in the season. Former Houston quarterback Case Keenum is currently the career leader in passing yards with 19,217. Keenum has nearly 1,200 more yards than current Hawaii coach Timmy Chang in second place.

July 12 Heisman favorites

Georgia QB Carson Beck (+750)

Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel (+750)

Texas QB Quinn Ewers (+1000)

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe (+1000)

Ohio State QB Will Howard (+1300)

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart (+1500)

Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava (+1500)

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier (+1800)

Miami QB Cam Ward (+2000)

Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard (+2000)