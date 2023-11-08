College Football Playoff: Top eight teams unchanged in second set of rankings

Ohio State v Rutgers PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 4: Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his second catch with tight end Gee Scott Jr. #88 during the fourth quarter of a college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Ohio State defeated Rutgers 35-16. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

There wasn’t much movement at the top of the second College Football Playoff rankings.

With all five undefeated Power Five teams scoring victories in Week 10, the top five was unchanged. Ohio State kept the top spot over Georgia, Michigan, Florida State and Washington.

Overall, the top eight didn't change. Oregon stayed as the top one-loss team at No. 6 ahead of Texas and Alabama. Ole Miss moved up to No. 9 while Penn State jumped to No. 10.

College Football Playoff rankings

1. Ohio State (9-0)

2. Georgia (9-0)

3. Michigan (9-0)

4. Florida State (9-0)

5. Washington (9-0)

6. Oregon (8-1)

7. Texas (8-1)

8. Alabama (8-1)

9. Ole Miss (8-1)

10. Penn State (8-1)

11. Louisville (8-1)

12. Oregon State (7-2)

13. Tennessee (7-2)

14. Missouri (7-2)

15. Oklahoma State (7-2)

16. Kansas (7-2)

17. Oklahoma (7-20

18. Utah (7-2)

19. LSU (6-3)

20. Notre Dame (7-3)

21. Arizona (6-3)

22. Iowa (7-2)

23. Tulane (8-1)

24. North Carolina (7-2)

25. Kansas State (6-3)