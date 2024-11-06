College Football Playoff Rankings Instant Reaction & Week 11 Preview | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the initial release of the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff rankings and look ahead to the biggest matchups of Week 11.

After discussing the initial rankings, they break Alabama at LSU and Georgia at Ole Miss. They additionally do a deep dive into head coach buyouts, discussing which big-name coaches are likely un-fireable this cycle. They close out the show with Forde's wild column that projects how a series of hires could fix college football.

(0:51) College Football Playoff reaction

(16:40) Alabama vs LSU

(24:19) Georgia vs Ole Miss

(29:36) Money Moves: Head Coach buyouts

(38:46) A wild coaching carousel

(56:27) Mike Gundy responds to haters

(59:57) People's Court: birthday fraud

