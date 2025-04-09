Cody Bellinger swears off chicken wings for 5 years after food poisoning at hotel

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 02: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on April 2, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)

Cody Bellinger had a rough go of it on Tuesday, and we're not talking about the New York Yankees' 5-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed before Tuesday's game that Bellinger was out with food poisoning, with the team suspecting a bad batch of chicken wings to be the culprit. The outfielder provided more detail on Wednesday, revealing the wings were traditional bone-in wings with ranch dressing ordered from room service, per the New York Post:

"They were good coming in," Bellinger said Wednesday.

Not so much on the way out.

"I woke up at 4 a.m. sweating and just started throwing up for a few hours," Bellinger said. "It was a tough morning. … I was down bad."

Bellinger was present for Wednesday's game after 24 hours of rehydrating. He went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and a walk in a 4-3 win, hitting third and starting center field. He also made an understandable pledge:

"I can say I will not eat wings for five years," Bellinger said. "I swear. Because the thought of it right now makes me sick."

Bellinger is in his first season with the Yankees after coming over in what was essentially a salary dump trade with the Chicago Cubs. Through nine games, he is slashing .206/.268/.294 with one home run for the 7-5 Yankees.