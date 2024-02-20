Coaching carousel catchup: Which new head coaches + OCs unlock their offenses?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

It's the pod that was promised. Matt Harmon and The Ringer's Benjamin Solak team up to go through every single new head coach and offensive coordinator hire this coaching cycle and ask one simple question: Is this an offensive ecosystem worth investing in next season?

Harmon and Solak do a deep dive on each coach's organizational fit, previous experience, scheme, tendencies and current player personnel to determine which hires are set up for the best success in 2024 and beyond. The two end the show by also discussing which defensive coordinator hire was the best of the offseason:

1:35 - L.A. Chargers: Harbaugh as HC, Greg Roman as OC

7:47 - Atlanta Falcons: Raheem Morris as HC, Zac Robinson as OC

12:28 - Seattle Seahawks: Mike Macdonald as HC, Ryan Grubb as OC

18:48 - Carolina Panthers: Dave Canales as HC, Brad Idzik as OC

25:12 - Washington Commanders: Dan Quinn as HC, Kliff Kingsbury as OC

31:44 - Tennessee Titans: Brian Callahan as HC, Nick Holz as OC

36:20 - Las Vegas Raiders: Antonio Pierce as HC, Luke Getsy as OC

40:15 - New England Patriots: Jerrod Mayo as HC, Alex Van Pelt as OC

44:08 - Philadelphia Eagles: Kellen Moore as OC

47:23 - Pittsburgh Steelers: Arthur Smith as OC

50:34 - Buffalo Bills: Joe Brady as OC

52:58 - Chicago Bears: Shane Waldron as OC

55:39 - New Orleans Saints: Klink Kubiak as OC

59:57 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Liam Coen as OC

1:01:38 - Cleveland and Cincy OC hires

1:03:05 - What was the best DC hire this offseason?

