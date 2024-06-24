Cleveland Cavaliers hiring Kenny Atkinson as new head coach: Report

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Assistant coach Kenny Atkinson of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced that Kenny Atkinson will be their next head coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Atkinson replaces J.B. Bickerstaff, who was fired on May 23 after five seasons.

This will be Atkinson's second NBA head coaching job after leading the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-2020. Prior to his time with the Nets, Atkinson was an assistant for the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks from 2008-2016.

After stepping down as Nets head coach in March 2020, Atkinson was hired by the Golden State Warriors as an assistant coach in August 2021 and remained there through the 2023-24 season.

In June 2022, Atkinson reportedly worked out a deal to take over as Charlotte Hornets head coach, but decided against the move to stay with the Warriors.

There will be some familiarity in Cleveland for Atkinson. Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen and guard Caris LeVert both played for him in Brooklyn and reportedly praised him when asked by teammates.

The Cavaliers made the playoffs for the second straight season, losing to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. It was also the first time the franchise won a playoff series without LeBron James since 1993.

Now that the coaching situation is taken care of, Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman can focus on trying to secure Donovan Mitchell's future in Cleveland. The five-time All-Star guard is eligible to sign a five-year, $269.9 million max extension when he becomes a free agent after the 2024-25 season.