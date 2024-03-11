Christian Wilkins is reportedly signing a 4-year, $110 million deal to join Raiders

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Christian Wilkins #94 of the Miami Dolphins reacts during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders are adding Christian Wilkins as the defensive tackle is reportedly signing a four-year deal worth $110 million. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, $84.75 million of the contract will be guaranteed.

Wilkins, 28, had spent the first five seasons of his NFL with the Miami Dolphins after they selected his 13th overall in the 2019 draft out of Clemson. He's coming off a season where he recorded a career-high nine sacks.

By adding Wilkins, a top player on the NFL free agent market, the Raiders are getting a durable presence on their line. He's not missed a game in three seasons and only missed two in his entire NFL career.

How good is Wilkins? His now-former Dolphins teammate Jalen Ramsey is pretty excited to see Wilkins and Maxx Crosby do some damage next season in Las Vegas.

Christian & Maxx bout to go CRAZY this year! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 11, 2024

The Dolphins and Wilkins had been attempting to work on an extension since last summer, but nothing could was hammered out. And with the team dealing the salary cap issues, they decided not to franchise tag Wilkins last week, letting him hit the open market.

Wilkins would have cost approximately $22 million on a one-year deal had the Dolphins tagged him.