Chris Finch says Timberwolves will 'take justice into our own hands,' criticizes officials in Game 1 loss to Warriors

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 06: Head coach Chris Finch of the Minnesota Timberwolves speaks with referee Zach Zarba #15 during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Target Center on May 06, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Chris Finch isn’t happy with how Game 1 was called on Tuesday night, and he’s ready to do something about it.

The Minnesota Timberwolves head coach, one day after the Golden State Warriors beat them 99-88 at the Target Center to kick off their Western Conference semifinals series, threatened to "take justice into our own hands" if the officials don't even things out.

Chris Finch added that the Wolves will have to “take justice into our own hands” and push the boundaries of physical play if the officiating doesn’t clean things up pic.twitter.com/WL5XggUSu0 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 7, 2025

"We'll certainly try to take justice into our own hands whenever we can. I think that's the nature of a physical sport," Finch said Wednesday, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "But by the same token, my god you should see some of these clips. They're just pulling guards like linemen out there just taking shots at Rudy [Gobert]."

The Warriors held on late to pick up the Game 1 win on Tuesday night despite losing star Stephen Curry to a hamstring injury in the first half. Curry will be sidelined for at least a week recovering. The Warriors built up a massive lead at one point in the game, too, thanks to what was a brutal first half from Minnesota.

The Timberwolves managed just 31 points as a group in the first 24 minutes while shooting 0-of-15 from the 3-point line. Star Anthony Edwards had one point in the first half, too, and drew very pointed criticism from Finch because of it.

When it comes to the physicality of the game, though, it appeared to be called pretty evenly. The Timberwolves were assessed 21 fouls, compared to the 18 that the Warriors received. That doesn't mean there weren't fouls that were missed, but an evenly called game — at least on paper — is always a good thing.

But a big chunk of Finch’s criticism has to do with center Rudy Gobert, who finished with nine points and 11 rebounds. Finch feels that his 7-foot-1 center was fouled repeatedly in the paint, and said that they've sent several clips into the league office for review.

"On defensive rebounding, they do a lot of fouling, holding, shoving, pushing and tackling Rudy," Finch said. "That's clear … In fact, I'm not sure I know another player in the league with Rudy's pedigree that is allowed to be physically beaten on the way he is. We've got to address that one way or another."

Chris Finch on the Warriors in Game 1: “They do a lot of fouling, holding, shoving, pushing and tackling Rudy [Gobert].” Finch said the Wolves have submitted clips to the league office to review the officiating and what was missed. pic.twitter.com/lMSltie2oq — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 7, 2025

Game 2 of the series is set for Thursday night in Minneapolis. Based on Finch’s comments, that contest will either be locked down by the officials or it will be incredibly physical with the Timberwolves responding to his calls for “justice.” What that looks like remains to be seen.

But if the Timberwolves can’t pick up a win, it could end up being a very short series even with Curry sidelined. Heading to San Francisco in a two-game hole is not a place Finch wants to be in whatsoever.