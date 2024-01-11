Chiefs' Travis Kelce not thinking about retirement: 'I have no desire to stop anytime soon'

Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 31: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs onto the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images) (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

The passion to play still remains inside Travis Kelce, which is why the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shook off talk about retiring after this season, his 11th in the NFL

"I have no reason to stop playing football, man. I love it," Kelce told reporters Thursday. "We still have success. Come in with the right mindset, and I just love the challenge that it gives me every single day to try and be at my best. And like I said, I have no desire to stop anytime soon."

While Kelce had a down year for his standards after seven-straight 1,000-yard seasons, he remains a key offensive weapon for Patrick Mahomes.

The retirement talk comes from a June Vanity Fair profile of the 33-year-old Kelce where he spoke about setting up his post-football life. He's been in plenty of commercials this NFL season, co-hosts a podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, hosted Saturday Night Live last year, and blew up in the realm of pop culture with his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Kelce has a lot going on outside of the game, but should the Chiefs lose Saturday night's wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins — potentially one of the coldest the NFL has ever seen — it won't be his last. He's said he will see out his contract, which runs through the 2025 season.

"I've been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world that I've been enjoying doing, like getting on camera," Kelce said. "The ['Saturday Night Live'] stuff kind of opened up a new happiness and maybe a new career path for me.

"But it's funny for me to even say that at this point in my career. I think it's so much further down the road than it is right now."

It's been a different year for the Chiefs, one Kelce described as "a different journey." They finished 11-6, their highest loss total since 2017, and did not look like the explosive teams of the past.

The focus now is adding a third Super Bowl ring.