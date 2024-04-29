Chiefs reportedly make Travis Kelce highest-paid TE in NFL with 2-year extension

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs know better than to screw around with a good thing. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs have signed All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce to a two-year extension.

No information on the money in the deal has been released, but it reportedly makes him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

This story will be updated.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!