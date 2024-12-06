Celtics' Jaylen Brown fined $25,000 by NBA for making throat slash gesture toward Pistons' Isaiah Stewart

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP)
By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

The NBA announced on Friday that Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown has been fined $25,000 for an "inappropriate gesture" made during Wednesday's win over the Detroit Pistons.

Brown made a throat slash gesture toward Pistons center Isaiah Stewart following a dunk late in the first quarter.

“Just caught up in the moment, I guess,” Brown said afterward. “Big play."

The NBA has fined players in the past for similar gestures, including Kevin Durant in 2013 and Dwyane Wade in 2016. Both were docked $25,000.

Brown, who finished with a game-high 28 points, expected to hear from the league and understands why he is getting punished.

"I think that the NBA and the NBAPA are sensitive about the gestures and things like that, so I’ve got to be mindful of that," Brown said.

