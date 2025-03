BOSTON, MA - MARCH 2: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics battles Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets for position during the second quarter at TD Garden on March 2, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics nearly blew a 20-point lead for the second consecutive game. But unlike Friday night when they lost at home to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Celtics prevailed over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday afternoon, 110-103.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.