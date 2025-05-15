Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla on Kristaps Porzingis sitting out 2nd half of Game 5 vs, Knicks: 'He couldn't breathe'

Kristaps Porziņģis only played 12 minutes in the Boston Celtics' 127-102 win over the New York Knicks in Game 5 of their second-round NBA playoff series. He only scored one point, along with one rebound and one block.

Asked why Porzingis didn't play in the second half, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said, "He couldn't breathe."

In Wednesday's victory, that created an opportunity for Luke Kornet to play what was likely the best game of his career with seven blocks, 10 points and nine rebounds. Not only was he a strong defensive presence, but he also moved well in Boston's half-court game, setting screens and cutting to the basket for dunks and layups. (Kornet shot 5-of-5 from the floor.)

LUKE KORNET DOING IT ALL FOR BOSTON ☘️ pic.twitter.com/cgYHPgkcDO — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 15, 2025

However, Mazzulla insisted that Porzingis could have played if necessary. But the two of them decided at halftime that he would sit out, despite the game being tied at 59-59. The coach also told reporters that he expected Porzingis to play in Game 6 of the series on Friday.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla started Porzingis in Game 5 after starting Al Horford at center for the past three games in the series. Boston went with a bigger lineup with Tatum out, starting Porzingis and Horford with Jaylen Brown in the frontcourt. Derrick White and Jrue Holiday started at guard.

Mazzulla may have been right that a bigger lineup was necessary against the Knicks' frontline with Tatum out. But it was Kornet and Sam Hauser who provided the needed energy, especially on defense at the basket.

Yet for those who believe the Celtics can't repeat as NBA champions without Porzingis making an impact — especially with Jayson Tatum suffering a season-ending torn Achilles injury — the center's lack of effectiveness has to be a concern. Porzingis has been struggling with an upper respiratory illness throughout the season, which the Celtics say is a a non-COVID-19 illness, and played 13 minutes in Game 1, scoring no points.

"I'm dealing with some — I don't know how to call it. I'm just not feeling my best. I'm not feeling my best at all," Porzingis said after Game 2, via Boston.com. "It kills me inside that it's happening in this moment."

Porzingis said he felt better in Game 4 and played 24 minutes. But whatever energy he had on Monday wasn't there on Wednesday. The question now for the Celtics is whether or not they're a better team with Kornet on the court and if that will be enough to win two more games against the Knicks.