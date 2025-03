ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Paulson Adebo (29) of the New Orleans Saints looks on before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The New York Giants strengthened their secondary with former New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

The three-year deal is valued at $54 million; $36 million is guaranteed, according to the New York Post.