Can people find out who I voted for? Why you don't need to worry on Election Day.

Early Voters Go To The Polls In Wisconsin FREEDOM, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 01: Residents vote during in-person absentee voting on November 01, 2024 in the village of Freedom, Wisconsin. Election day is Tuesday November 5. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Your vote in this election — and every election — is private. No one will know who you vote for come Election Day unless you tell them.

That's the message in a new ad voiced by actress Julia Roberts, who assured women that their husbands will "never know" which candidate they select in the ballot box. Meanwhile, George Clooney gave his voice to an ad that encouraged men to hide their vote for Harris from disapproving friends. Both ads were released by the progressive Christian organization Vote Common Good.

In such a polarizing election environment, it makes sense for people to be concerned about others learning who they are voting for. In fact, according to a survey from Harris Poll, 1 in 4 people lie about who they vote for. And while some people on social media joke that their votes will "cancel out" the votes of their parents or even partners, others have expressed concern their spouse may find out who they vote for in the first place.

Can someone find out who I voted for?

No, your vote is private. The secret ballot is a cornerstone of the democratic process. The United States first adopted the secret ballot process from Australia in the late 19th century.

Whether you vote by mail or vote in person, no one can find out who you voted for unless you tell them. This is why our ballots are sealed and why there are privacy screens in voter booths: to ensure the privacy of the voting process. Those counting the votes do not have access to an individual voter’s choice, as ballots are anonymized.

If you do want to share who you voted for on Election Day, be aware that posting a photo on social media of your completed ballot is illegal in some states.

What information about my voting record is public?

Some public information on your voting status is available, but who you voted for will never be public. Your public voting record indicates whether you are registered to vote and what the status of your registration is, and also indicates which elections you’ve previously voted in.

Will people know which political party I’m voting for?

In some states, your public voting record may also indicate your political party affiliation — but it's important to note that just because you are registered with a certain party, it does not mean you have to vote along those party's lines in a general election. You can read more on that here from USA.gov.