Can the Cleveland Cavaliers sustain their red hot play? | Devine Intervention

Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Justin Rowan from The Chase Down to talk about the resurgent Cleveland Cavaliers and their place in the hierarchy of the Eastern Conference.

Dan and Justin talk about how the team has changed since mid-December injuries took out Evan Mobley and Darius Garland, how it has lead to them being the hottest team in the NBA, and what it means for the return of Mobley (last night) and Garland (tomorrow).

Donovan Mitchell has been fantastic as the main force of the Cavs offense, but Jarrett Allen’s growth as a passer and a scorer has also been a revelation for Cleveland and probably something that will change the long term plans of their front office.

Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade were promoted into the starting lineup when Mobley and Garland went out, and those opportunities helped those players to grow into bigger parts of what the Cavs are trying to do. Sam Merrill has turned into one of the best high-volume 3-point shooters in the league out of necessity.

Do all of these changes make the Cavs better prepared for the playoffs than they were last season? And where do they rank among the elite teams at the top of the Eastern Conference?

