Caleb Love withdraws fro NBA draft, returning to Arizona; top recruit Joson Sanon switches commitment to rival ASU

Caleb Love is running it back.

The rising fifth-year senior announced on Wednesday that he's withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to Arizona for his final season of eligibility. The news prompted a decommitment from Top 25 wing Joson Sanon, who promptly switched his commitment to rival Arizona State.

"Wildcat nation. It's been so amazing the way you welcomed me and showered me with love," Love said in a video announcement featuring a highlight reel from his single season at Arizona. "No way I could walk away from that right now."

Love made his announcement at the Wednesday deadline to withdraw from the draft. A 6-4 scoring guard with a career field goal rate of 37.5%, Love did not project as a first-round pick. He'll instead return to a Wildcats team that could enter the season as a top-10 team.

Love joined Arizona last season after three years of sharing a backcourt at North Carolina with RJ Davis. As the clear No. 1 guard option at Arizona, Love averaged 18 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 41.3% from the field and 33.2% from 3.

His scoring, rebounding, steals and field-goal rate were all career highs. He was named Pac-12 Player of the Year and earned third-team AP All-America honors. His return boosts Arizona's hopes of competing for a national championship.

It comes with a cost in the long-run for Arizona. Per Rivals, Sanon is the 25th-ranked player and the No. 8 small forward in his class. A high-volume scorer, his skillset would have been redundant with Love's at Arizona.

He now projects to suit up twice a year against the Wildcats instead of playing for them. Sanon announced his re-commitment Wednesday afternoon on social media with a caption reading "add STATE to it."

Arizona and Arizona State will face off as Big 12 rivals starting next season following the dissolution of the Pac-12.