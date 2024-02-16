Caitlin Clark's scoring record draws reactions from Billie Jean King, Tom Brady, Angel Reese and more

Michigan v Iowa IOWA CITY, IOWA- FEBRUARY 15: Guard Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates after breaking the NCAA women's all-time scoring record during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on February 15, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

It took just two minutes for Iowa senior guard Caitlin Clark to make history on Thursday during a home game against the Michigan Wolverines. With her eighth point of the night and her third attempted field goal, she broke the NCAA Division I women’s scoring record. She reached the mark with her 3,528th point in four years, scoring over 30 points before the third quarter ended.

She surpassed Kelsey Plum, who has won two WNBA championships with the Las Vegas Aces. Plum set the mark with 3,527 points at Washington from 2013-17. She congratulated Clark on reaching the milestone a bit early, during a 31-point performance against Nebraska on Feb. 11. After the game, Clark was just seven points behind Plum in the NCAA's record books.

My bad next game 😂 https://t.co/waUVTzGfWr — Kelsey Plum (@Kelseyplum10) February 11, 2024

The record-breaking bucket came in Clark's signature style: a deep three-pointer from the logo. As noted by Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, the moment was poetic.

Wow!! Only fitting you break it this way!! Congrats Big Time👏🏽👏🏽🫡 @CaitlinClark22 https://t.co/NUyGMZmZOC — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 16, 2024

The Big Ten Network came in hot with a star-studded video to commemorate Clark. The collegiate star was congratulated by NFL legends in Tom Brady, Peyton and Eli Manning, but the stars didn't stop there. Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks, actors Ashton Kutcher Mila Kunis, on-air talent Gayle King and Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner also offered kudos.

Congrats, Caitlin! 👏



It’s not everyday someone breaks the all-time scoring record, so you know we had to go B1G. 😏 pic.twitter.com/L8s4KQ5PTD — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 16, 2024

Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti was featured in the video, but he also offered a lengthy statement:

Commissioner Tony Petitti and the #B1G congratulate @CaitlinClark22 on her historic accomplishment. pic.twitter.com/SOmJJaRXqx — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) February 16, 2024

You know you've made it when tennis legend and women's sports pioneer Billie Jean King offers you praise.

She's made history!



Cheers to @CaitlinClark22, the new NCAA Women’s Basketball All-Time Leading Scorer. @IowaWBB https://t.co/kZaFeeJwqy — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) February 16, 2024

Angel Reese won last season's NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player award after she and LSU defeated Clark and Iowa in the championship game. Reese posted an excited message for Clark, encouraging her to keep "making her-story."

Omaha Productions, Peyton Manning's production company, shared footage of Clark's family reacting to Clark's accomplishment.

.@CaitlinClark22’s family’s reaction to seeing her set the all-time scoring record 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/pTzOwtU2gq — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) February 16, 2024

Even though they were inluded in the Big Ten Network's video, Peyton and Eli Manning followed up by sharing their full messages.

.@CaitlinClark22 is turning Peyton & @EliManning into fans of three pointers one bucket at a time. pic.twitter.com/dWuaKIXVlB — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) February 16, 2024

Even the teachers from Clark's former high school stopped to watch and congratulate Clark.

Dowling Catholic teachers are so proud of you, @CaitlinClark22 - had to pause parent teacher conferences to witness history! pic.twitter.com/TKYR7mwjtF — Maroon Crew (@MaroonCrew) February 16, 2024

Here are more notable congratulatory notes:

Congratulations to the NEW NCAA Women’s Basketball All-Time Leading Scorer, @CaitlinClark22! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/QWXhjHVVeR — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 16, 2024

This is the moment when @caitlinclark22 made history! Just moments ago, @IowaWBB star Caitlin Clark became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball, surpassing the previous record of 3,527 career points previously set by @Kelseyplum10. Plum had already congratulated… https://t.co/LG7hl77mna — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) February 16, 2024