Browns trading WR Donovan Peoples-Jones to Lions

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Oct 15, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) celebrates after San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (not pictured) missed a field goal during the final seconds of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports - 21656889 (USA Today Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The Cleveland Browns are trading wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions for a sixth-round pick.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes confirmed the trade Tuesday afternoon. A Detroit native who played in college at Michigan, Peoples-Jones is returning to his home-town NFL franchise.

"We're excited about the kid," Holmes said of Peoples-Jones. "He's had good production in the past. He'll be a good fit here. He's a high-character kid. ...

"He's from Detroit. He's a local kid. I think he'll be very very happy. I just talked to the kid. He's fired up about getting this process going."

Peoples-Jones, 24, has played his entire NFL career with the Browns since they drafted him in the sixth round in 2020.