Browns reveal alternate white helmets to be worn for first time in over 70 years

In a nod to the past, the Cleveland Browns unveiled some alternate gear on Tuesday, marking the team's first time wearing white helmets since 1951.

Fans anticipating the new look will see it in action during the Brown's Week Two "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The helmets will appear again in Week Six against the San Francisco 49ers and Week 17 against the New York Jets.

The classic white headgear features two dark brown stripes bordering a single orange stripe in the middle, finished with a metallic brown face mask. Cleveland opted to share a glimpse while also directing a slight dig toward the Cincinnati Bengals.

Best white helmets in Ohio 🤷 pic.twitter.com/fnVRbVkWf3 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 18, 2023

The NFL praised the new look, which will feature a whiteout jersey and pants — a uniform combination the Browns also did back in 2021.

The @Browns' new white alternate helmets look so clean. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QH1t2Uy7YG — NFL (@NFL) July 18, 2023

Cleveland made its debut as a pro football team in white helmets during 1946 and wore them for the team's first six seasons before switching to its signature orange shell ahead of the 1952 campaign.

The all-white uniforms being paired with the white helmets is a first since 1946, hence the uniform patch honoring that significant year.

In the nostalgic spirt, the Bengals called leaned into the old rivalry and shared some footage to remind fans the color way has a contested history between the teams.

"[Former Browns owner] Art Modell in Cleveland complained that we had ripped off the Cleveland Brown's uniform," Mike Brown, son of Bengals co-founder Paul Brown said in the video. "My dad's rejoinder was 'who ripped off who's uniform?'"

Oooo what a cool video I just found! pic.twitter.com/YcJg4rK2pi — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 18, 2023

The NFL resumed allowing teams to wear alternate helmets last season, permitting their use in up to three games over the course of the regular season. This is how fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finally set for a full "creamsicle" revival, and it seems the change could have encouraged a few more throwback unveilings to come before the end of this offseason.