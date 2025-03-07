Browns owner Jimmy Haslam reportedly turns down Myles Garrett's meeting request amid trade standoff

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 04: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 04, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns-Myles Garrett relationship isn't getting any warmer.

Amid a standoff over a trade request by the six-time Pro Bowler, Garrett recently requested a meeting with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and was turned down, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Instead, Browns ownership reportedly told Garrett that if he wants to discuss his future in Cleveland, he'll have to do it with general manager Andrew Berry. While a team wanting its top football executive to handle a football matter is understandable, it holds less weight when the owner has a considerable history of meddling in the front office, like Haslam does.

Garrett made his trade request last month after eight seasons with the Browns, during which he has racked up a Defensive Player of the Year award, four first-team All-Pro nods, 116 career tackles for loss, 102.5 career sacks, 20 forced fumbles and one playoff win.

He specifically said he wanted to win a Super Bowl, which will be difficult in Cleveland with gargantuan $72.9 million cap hits looming for Deshaun Watson, who might not even reach the field next season.

Breaking: Reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and #Browns star Myles Garrett has requested a trade.



Exclusive statement: pic.twitter.com/LgS5YCeCnP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2025

Berry responded by saying the team has no interest in trading Garrett, who has two years left on his deal with cap hits of $19.7 million in 2025 and $20.3 million, with more dead money after that through void years. The team ambitiously offered Garrett a contract extension instead, which he turned down.

Garrett remains one of the best defensive players in the NFL and one of the few reasons to be optimistic about the Browns next season after going 3-14 last year. He would be one of the most attractive names on the trade market if his request were granted, but his fate could ultimately be up to how ugly he's willing to make this situation.