Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to miss entire 2025 NFL season due to 2024 neck injury

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss the entire 2025 NFL season due to a neck injury he sustained last season. The team placed Owusu-Koramoah on the physically unable to perform list Monday, ending his 2025 comeback.

The team said Owusu-Koramoah has the "full support of our team" in a statement. It added that it "will not make any predictions on Jeremiah's football future at this time."

JOK will be placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list and will not return for the 2025 season



Owusu-Koramoah sustained a serious neck injury during the team's Week 8 win over the Baltimore Ravens. He was injured in a collision with Derrick Henry. Owusu-Koramoah was stretchered off the field and taken to a local hospital for evaluation. He was released the following day and did not play the rest of the season, though he was spotted at the Browns facility.

Owusu-Koramoah did show up for the start of the team's offseason program in April.

Owusu-Koramoah released his own statement Monday, thanking Browns fans for supporting him. He added, "I don't know what's next, but I'll continue trusting my medical team."

Prior to the injury, Owusu-Koramoah was starting to emerge as a star player. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2023 after racking up 101 combined tackles. He was off to yet another strong start in 2024 before the injury.