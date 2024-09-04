Broncos, star CB Patrick Surtain II reportedly agree to $96M extension that makes him highest-paid DB in history

2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 05: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 05: AFC cornerback Patrick Surtain II #2 of the Denver Broncos intercepts the ball and runs during an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

Denver Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain II is setting records before the NFL season even begins.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Surtain and the Broncos have agreed to a massive 4-year, $96 million contract extension. At $24 million per year, that makes him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history. Surtain will also receive $77.5 million in guaranteed money.

Surtain, 24, has been a Bronco his entire career. Drafted ninth overall in 2021 out of Alabama, he's made the Pro Bowl for the last two seasons, and in 2022 was a first-team All-Pro.

The previous record-holder for highest paid cornerback was Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers, who makes $21 million a year AAV. As ESPN's Adam Schefter noted, Surtain's big payday resets the market at his position.

Other teams may have to worry about their defensive backs in the future, but not the Broncos, who get to kick off their season against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday with Surtain locked down for years to come.

