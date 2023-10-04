Broncos pull plug on disastrous Randy Gregory signing, cut disappointing pass rusher

Randy Gregory Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory (5) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski) (Kamil Krzaczynski/AP)

The Russell Wilson trade wasn't the only big mistake the Denver Broncos made last offseason.

And at least Wilson is giving them something for their investment. Randy Gregory signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Broncos last offseason. Over two seasons he played 10 games, had three sacks and will be cut per multiple reports.

According to Spotrac, Gregory got $14 million guaranteed last year and another $14 million guaranteed this year on his 2023 base salary. That's $28 million for practically no impact whatsoever. The biggest headline Gregory made was when he and Los Angeles Rams guard Oday Aboushi threw punches after a Broncos loss last season.

The Dallas Cowboys thought they had resigned Gregory last year when he became a free agent, but Gregory backed out of a deal due to language the Cowboys wanted to put in the contract, and Gregory signed with Denver instead. Dallas seemed to have caught a break.

Despite Gregory's past two seasons and release from the Broncos, he'll have interest as a free agent. He was a solid pass rusher with the Cowboys. Even though he will turn 31 in November, some team desperate for pass rush help will sign Gregory, likely to a short-term deal.

It's another recent misstep for the Broncos, who are quickly sinking among the worst teams in the NFL. They'll move forward with their younger, more effective pass rushers. There won't be any good memories of Gregory's time there, though he'll get brought up as one of the worst signings in team history.