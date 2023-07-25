Brock Purdy cleared for practice, enters training camp as 49ers' starting quarterback

NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports - 19884955

Brock Purdy has been cleared to practice and is entering San Francisco 49ers training camp as the team's starting quarterback.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday that Purdy's expected to start throwing on Thursday during drills with the team's starting offense.

"He's cleared, without restriction," Shanahan said.

Purdy had surgery on March 10 to repair a torn UCL in his throwing elbow that he suffered in San Francisco's NFC championship game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The procedure was initially projected to sideline him for six months, putting his status for the start of the season in question. His medical clearance for training camp puts him more than a month ahead of his projected recovery schedule.

Veterans reported to 49ers training camp Tuesday, and the first practice session is scheduled for Wednesday. Shanahan told reporters that Purdy won't participate in the first session since he hasn't thrown on three straight days since his surgery. But he's expected to practice on Thursday without restriction.