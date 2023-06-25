Brittney Griner, rookie Aliyah Boston among stacked group of 2023 WNBA All-Star starters

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner smiles as she warms up prior to a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The starters for the WNBA All-Star Game were announced on Sunday, and there are familiar faces as well as a brand new All-Star making history.

Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury has been named a starter for the sixth time in her career and will make her ninth career trip to the ASG, a number that includes her honorary selection in 2022 when she was illegally detained in a Russian prison and was forced to miss the entire season. The 2022 All-Star Game was played in her honor, with the league continuing to bring attention to her situation and every player wearing a No. 42 jersey.

While Griner has been to the ASG nine times, rookie Aliyah Boston will be making her very first trip. Boston was drafted No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever on April 10, 2023. And now, only two months later, is now just the sixth player in WNBA history to be named an All-Star starter in their rookie year.

Boston and Griner are just two players among a dynamite group of seasoned WNBA players to be named as ASG starters. Here's the full list:

Captain: Breanna Stewart, Las Vegas Aces, 5th appearance

Captain: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces, 5th appearance

Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever, 1st appearance

Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces, 5th appearance

Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury, 9th appearance

Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm, 5th appearance

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings, 3rd appearance

Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks, 8th appearance

Satou Sabllay, Dallas Wings, 2nd appearance

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces, 2nd appearance

All-Star starters are chosen by a combination of fans, current WNBA players, and the media. The fan vote counts for 50%, and the players and media each count for 25%. The 12 reserves will be chosen by the league's head coaches and announced on July 1. The captains will choose their teams in a live draft on July 8.

The WNBA All-Star Game is scheduled to be played on July 15 in Las Vegas.