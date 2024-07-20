British Open final round tee times: Billy Horschel holds slight lead over crowded field at Royal Troon

Billy Horschel of the United States reacts as he walks from the 11th green during his third round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland, Saturday, July 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super) (Jon Super/AP)

When many slipped back amid the rain and horrible weather on Saturday, Billy Horschel's short game came alive .

That was enough to push him into the lead at the British open with just 18 holes left.

Horschel holds a one-shot lead entering Sunday’s final round at Royal Troon, where he’ll attempt to lift the Claret Jug and claim the first major championship of his career. Horschel will go off in the final group alongside Thriston Lawrence, who posted a 6-under on Saturday to match the low round of the day.

Lawrence is one of six golfers at 3-under on the week, including Daniel Brown — who doubled his final hole on Saturday to drop out of the solo lead. Scottie Scheffler is in eighth at 2-under, so he’s still in the mix, and Shane Lowry fell back to 1-under.

The British Open is still truly anybody’s to win.

Here are the full tee times for Sunday's final round at Royal Troon.

British Open Final Round Tee Times

All times ET

2:35 a.m. — Darren Fichardt, Andy Ogletree

2:45 a.m. — Luis Masaveu (a), Younghan Song

2:55 a.m. — Darren Clarke, Tom McKibbin

2:05 a.m. — Ryan Fox, Hideki Matsuyama

3:15 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Rickie Fowler

3:25 a.m. — Tommy Morrison (a), Corey Conners

3:35 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, Marcel Siem

3:45 a.m. — Jeunghun Wang, Matthieu Pavon

4:00 a.m. — Thorbjorn Olesen, Jorge Campillo

4:10 a.m. — Matthew Fitzpatrick, Richard Mansell

4:20 a.m. — Rasmus Hojgaard, Kurt Kitayama

4:30 a.m. — Nicolai Hojgaard, Jordan Spieth

4:40 a.m. — Jacob Skov Olesen (a), Alex Cejka

4:50 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Robert MacIntyre

5:00 a.m. — Harris English, Guido Migliozzi

5:10 a.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Mackenzie Hughes

5:25 a.m. — Tom Hoge, Adrian Meronk

5:35 a.m. — Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman

5:45 a.m. — David Thompson, Si Woo Kim

5:55 a.m. — Matt Wallace, Abraham Ancer

6:05 a.m. — Max Homa, Jason Day

6:15 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Eric Cole

6:25 a.m — Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Young

6:35 a.m. — Joe Dean, Ewen Ferguson

6:50 a.m. — Dean Burmester, Patrick Cantlay

7:00 a.m. — Gary Woodland, MK Kim

7:10 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Brendon Todd

7:20 a.m. — Calum Scott (a), Matteo Manassero

7:30 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa

7:40 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Alex Noren

7:50 a.m. — Laurie Canter, Chris Kirk

8:00 a.m. — Sean Crocker, John Catlin

8:15 a.m. — Daniel Hillier, Shubhankar Sharma

8:25 a.m. — Ben An, Sungjae Im

8:35 a.m. — Matthew Jordan, Justin Thomas

8:45 a.m. — Adam Scott, Shane Lowry

8:55 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Daniel Brown

9:05 a.m. — Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele

9:15 a.m. — Russell Henley, Sam Burns

9:25 a.m. — Thriston Lawrence, Billy Horschel