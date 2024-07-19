British Open 2024: What is the cut at the British Open?

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland waits to putt on the 18th green during his opening round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland, Thursday, July 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell) (Scott Heppell/AP)

At the end of the second round of the Open Championship, a cut will send a significant percentage of the field home. The cut at the Open is top 70 and ties, meaning anyone who is within the top 70 — or tied with the 70th-place player — will play the weekend, and will earn a share of the Open's record $17 million purse.

Early on Friday at Royal Troon, the cut line stood at +3, but with difficult weather projected to roll in on the afternoon, that number was expected to rise by at least a stroke or two. Bryson DeChambeau (+6), Max Homa (+6), Phil Mickelson (+6), Rickie Fowler (+7), Rory McIlroy (+7) and Tiger Woods (+12) are among those facing possible or certain cut.

The highest cut at the Open to par was +8, which came in both 1973 and 1982. The lowest cut came in 2021 at Royal St. George's, at +1; 77 players advanced to the weekend at that tournament. Eight champions who returned to defend their title the next year failed to make the cut, most recently Collin Morikawa in 2022.