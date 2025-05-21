'Bridgerton' Season 4: The plot, new cast members, release date and more. What we know so far about Benedict's love story.

If you get your tea from Lady Whistledown's Society Papers, you're in the right place for the unmasking of what to anticipate for Bridgerton Season 4 on Netflix.

The Cinderella-esque romance plot involving forbidden love will be at the center of this high-society social season in Mayfair.

Do grab your parasol — let us promenade and discuss.

Where did things leave off with the ton? Warning! Spoilers ahead.

At the end of Bridgerton Season 3, Penelope Featherington came clean about being Lady Whistledown, the ton's detailer of gossip and builder-destroyer of relationships extraordinaire. Penelope's truth came out in the middle of a ball attended by Queen Charlotte, who had been pursuing Lady Whistledown's identity throughout the show's seasons.

This cleared up a few conundrums:

Penelope and her husband, Colin, no longer had to keep such a deep secret.

Cressida, who discovered Penelope’s true identity, could no longer blackmail Penelope in exchange for money.

Lady Featherington, who was accused of fraud by a solicitor, now believes the Featheringtons’ money came from Lady Whistledown’s earnings

Penelope also promised Queen Charlotte that she would use this writing power more responsibly and issued her first paper under her real name: Penelope Bridgerton, "previous wallflower, current columnist, and observer."

Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) married John Stirling (Victor Alli) rather quickly at a small wedding at the Bridgerton family home. The Season 3 finale revealed a plot twist in Francesca's love story when John introduces her to his cousin, Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza). Sparks of chemistry fly for Francesca upon meeting Michaela, marking the first time a queer romance will play out in the Bridgerton series.

Francesca and John are headed to Scotland, where the Stirling home is located. They are joined by Michaela and Eloise Bridgerton, Francesca’s sister.

When will Season 4 of Bridgerton grace Netflix with its presence?

What we do know, dear readers, is that Bridgerton Season 4 will be Netflix's event of the season in 2026, consisting of eight episodes.

We regret to inform you that we don't yet know the exact date. The streaming service confirmed production started in September 2024, while filming was scheduled to wrap in April 2025.

What can fans expect in the new season? Is there a trailer?

Season 4 is inspired by the third book in the Bridgerton series, An Offer From a Gentleman, by Julia Quinn.

It will focus on the long-awaited love story of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), the second eldest of the Bridgerton siblings, who is portrayed as a “bohemian,” not bound by societal expectations when it comes to love.

While his older and younger brothers are happily married, Benedict is dragging his feet to settle down. In the first episode of the new season, he meets his love interest, a mysterious “lady in silver,” at his mother’s famed masquerade ball. Her name is Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), and she is revealed to be a maid with a hidden past.

"The main thing we can expect [this season] is a really nice mix of fairy tale and reality," Thompson said. "We've got this fairy tale love story, yes, but it's also got the Bridgerton element of trying to tether [that story] to some sort of reality as well."

Who is in the Season 4 cast?

Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton and Ha as Sophie Baek will be the diamonds of this season. In the books, Benedict’s love interest is named Sophie Beckett. Netflix confirmed the character’s name was changed to Baek in order to reflect the actress’s Korean heritage.

"To make Sophie's name fit someone who looks like me is really empowering," Ha said. "It's a really nice way for me to feel like the role is fit for me, rather than me having to fit a certain mold."

The following fan favorites will also reprise their roles for Season 4:

“Kanthony”: Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton (Benedict’s older brother)

“Polin”: Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington (aka Lady Whistledown) and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton (Benedict’s younger brother)

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton (Penelope’s bestie)

Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton (Benedict’s mom)

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury (Lady Violet Bridgerton’s bestie)

Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson (Lady Violet’s potential love interest and Lady Danbury’s brother)

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte (deemer of debutante diamonds)

Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown (the show’s narrator)

Netflix offers a complete list of who else is set to return in Season 4.

Are there any new characters?

Fans can expect some delicious drama from three new characters associated with Sophie's backstory, according to Netflix:

Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung): Sophie’s stepmother is a twice-widowed noblewoman who is debuting her two other daughters on the marriage mart. She’s determined to get at least one of them married off to a nobleman in high society.

Rosamund Li (Michelle Mao): One of Sophie’s stepsisters, who is Araminta’s eldest daughter. Like her mother, she is determined to get what she wants and has set her sights on Benedict this social season.

Posy Li (Isabella Wei): Sophie’s other stepsister who is also making her debut into society — but Lady Araminta rarely puts the spotlight on her.

Where is the new season filmed?

A newly constructed lot of Shepperton Studios outside of London features replicas of Georgian and Regency architecture, including homes, buildings and bustling Mayfair Street.

Will there be more seasons after the fourth one?

Yes! Netflix announced this month that Bridgerton will return for Seasons 5 and 6.

What can I do until Season 4 drops?

The first three seasons of Bridgerton are currently streaming on Netflix, should you want to re-binge or watch them for the first time! You can also watch the love story of a young Queen Charlotte and King George of England in the limited Netflix series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

If period drama shows are your cup of tea, Season 3 of The Gilded Age also drops on HBO Max on June 22, 2025, to help tide you over until 2026.