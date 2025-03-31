Braves' Jurickson Profar suspended 80 games for violating MLB's PED policy: Report

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: A detailed view of the batting gloves of Jurickson Profar #7 of the Atlanta Braves before the game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on March 30, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Major League Baseball is suspending Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar 80 games for violating the league's PED policy, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Per multiple reports, Profar tested positive for a banned substance called hCG.

In a statement, the Braves said:

"We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn that Jurickson Profar tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Prevention and Treatment Program. We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Jurickson will learn from this experience."

This breaking news story will be updated.