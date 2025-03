SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 03: Bobby Brown III #95 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 03, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Panthers added another piece to their defensive line, reaching a three-year deal with free agent defensive tackle Bobby Brown III on Monday afternoon, according to the NFL Network. The deal is worth $21 million, and can get up to $27 million with incentives.

Brown had a career-high 44 tackles last season with the Rams, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 draft out of Texas A&M. Over his four-year career, Brown has played in 49 games and has 84 combined tackles.